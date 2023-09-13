Alex Lack's cycling versatility will see him compete at the elite level in a third discipline.
Having contested mountain bike world championships in Andorra, Cairns and Switzerland and since competed in Australia's National Road Series, the 25-year-old is among the 16-strong Australian team for next month's gravel world championships in Italy.
The former Launceston College and UTas student, who hails from Wyena, was selected after finishing second at the Australian Gravel Championships on home soil in June.
SEE ALSO:
That race in Derby was won by Victorian road riders Connor Sens and Justine Barrow who both also earned selection to the world championships at Veneto in October.
Sens, who is representing Australia for the first time, finished fourth in the elite men's category at the UCI Gravel World Series race earlier this year.
Penguin's Jacob Langham is also on the team after producing a top-five result in his age category during the Gravel World Series.
Tasmanian Tour de France star Richie Porte is heading back to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.
The retired Launceston rider will headline a range of participation rides at Australia's WorldTour event the Tour Down Under, taking on members of the public on the Willunga Hill climb he made his own.
Recreational riders can take on the seven-time Willunga Hill stage winner in the gruelling three-kilometre time trial on January 20.
Amateur cyclists will leave from the starting ramp in one-minute intervals, with 38-year-old Porte then let loose to chase them down.
"I am already looking forward to being back on my bike, but without the full pressure of having the peloton behind me," said Porte, whose major competition since retiring was this year's national gravel championships in Derby.
"It will be so much fun trying to catch the entrants in the time trial up Willunga Hill."
Tour Down Under race director and former national teammate Stuart O'Grady said the climb is forever associated with Porte.
"Richie is famous for this climb for good reason," he said. "For any cycling enthusiast, the opportunity to ride alongside him on this hill is an honour."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.