The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

Launceston cyclist Alex Lack selected for gravel world champs

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alex Lack's cycling versatility will see him compete at the elite level in a third discipline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.