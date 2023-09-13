A 20-year-old man who caused a lift to become inoperable at the Launceston Magistrates Court has been sentenced to two months' jail for contempt of court.
Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell, of Invermay, was charged and found guilty by magistrate Evan Hughes after an appearance on September 6.
Mansell wilfully misbehaved himself before the Magistrates Court and wilfully interrupted the proceedings by striking the lift doors to the secure area of the court, causing the lift to become inoperable.
The offence came after Mr Hughes declined Mr Mansell's application for bail.
Mr Hughes backdated the sentence to August 24 and remanded him in custody to appear on other charges at a later date.
On August 22, Mr Mansell appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston. He walked free from the court when an 18-month sentence for wounding in April 2021 and a six-month sentence for recklessly discharging a firearm was wholly suspended for three years on the condition that he be of good behaviour.
Mr Mansell hit a man on the head with the butt of a rifle in broad daylight in Invermay.
In sentencing, Justice Gregory Geason said Mansell had produced a firearm from the boot of a car and pointed it at the complainant.
When the man walked away, Mansell followed him pointing the weapon at his back.
He then struck him to the back of the head with the rifle causing a six centimetre cut and moderate blood loss.
The complainant was taken to the LGH where six stitches were required.
The court heard that the incident was seen by a witness watching from a parked car.
The recklessly discharge a firearm charge came after complainants living in Rocherlea saw Mansell fire air rifle shots into their windows and at the brick work of their house.
Justice Geason said Mansell had three convictions for common assault and possession of an unregistered firearm.
He was sentenced to a 12-month jail sentence for wounding and six months for recklessly discharging the firearm and three months' jail to be served at the same time for possession of the unregistered firearm.
However, he suspended the sentence on the condition that he be of good behaviour for three years.
On August 24, Mr Mansell pleaded not guilty to a count of strangulation when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
He was committed to the Supreme Court of Tasmania to stand trial in September.
Police allege he grabbed an ex-partner by the throat in April, 2023.
Mr Mansell also appeared on charges of destroying property, breaching family violence orders, stealing with force and using abusive language to a police officer.
After the appearance, loud sounds could be heard from the court's secure area after Mr Mansell's bail application was adjourned.
The Department of Community Corrections has made an application to cancel a Community Correction Order.
He was sentenced in August 2022 for breaching a family violence order.
