The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern High School Sports Association grand finals contested

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston was a hive of sporting activity as the Northern High School Sports Association held their winter sport roster grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.