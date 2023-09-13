Launceston was a hive of sporting activity as the Northern High School Sports Association held their winter sport roster grand finals.
A total of five boys' and girls' footy games were played at Rocherlea and Youngtown while netball was staged at the Silverdome, soccer at Scotch Oakburn Park and hockey at St Leonards.
The NHSSA is the largest school sport competition in the state and sees 39 teams competing in the male and female football rosters, with 25 of these engaged each Wednesday in the senior roster.
This year has also seen the return of senior boys' and girls' teams from Port Dalrymple School for the first time in a decade and the inclusion into the junior roster for Brooks and Riverside high schools.
Andrew McCarthy stepped down from the executive officer role at the end of 2022 after providing significant service across two decades. Rachel Buck replaced him.
NHSSA president Steve Andrews said McCarthy did an "outstanding" job in the role. "The NHSSA board would like to publicly thank him for the 27 years of service he provided," he said. "Since taking over, Rachel has done a fabulous job filling the void left by Andrew's departure."
Winners of the senior first girls' and boys' grand finals will represent the region in the Tassie Hawks Cup a week later.
