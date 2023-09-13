The Examiner
Kerry Frankcombe search resumes between Port Sorell and Beechford

By Simon McGuire
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:59am
As search efforts enter the fourth day, police have said there are still no signs of missing 75-year-old fisherman Kerry Frankcombe.

