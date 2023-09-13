Community generosity can be enough to help vulnerable Northern Tasmanians remain in their homes, Launceston charities say.
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal finished on August 31 as charities continue to report growing requests for help from the community.
Charity representatives agreed that while plenty more can be done to help Tasmanians doing it tough, ongoing community support is making a difference.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown, the Salvation Army's Launceston Corps Officer, said cost of living pressures were proving especially difficult for single income families.
"We're probably seeing increased presentations of need for people who are struggling to maintain their housing - paying their rent or their bonds things like that," Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said.
"So the generosity of the community helps to support in those other ways - with food and bills - which means people may be able to get through that next rental payment."
Launceston's charities are increasingly being approached by community members who have never previously needed to ask for assistance.
Launceston Benevolent Society manager Kate Ross and St Vincent De Paul's community and youth manager Sam Grace said their organisations tried to make accessing help as easy as possible.
"[We've had] people experiencing family violence coming over to us," Ms Ross said.
"Also younger mums and dads [who are] finding it difficult being either part-time employed or not employed, paying rent and looking after younger children - it's really starting to pinch quite harshly.
"They come for food, for assistance with meals, with school lunches as well."
City Mission operations manager for housing and emergency relief Stephen Hill said community donations would also help families in the lead-up to Christmas.
"Anything we can do to ease the burden people are feeling and give them some extra headspace and capacity to enjoy that time of year is a real help as well," he said.
"There's the financial help it gives, but there's also that overall wellbeing and health impact ... for a few days or a bit of time they don't have to worry about where things are coming from and make difficult choices."
This year's Winter Relief Appeal raised about $75,000.
The previous two appeals raised record totals - adding up to nearly $460,000 - after $314,000 in donations from the Willis Jacques estate.
The appeal has just completed its 65th year, and has raised $930,000 in the past nine years.
