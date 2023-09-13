The promise of 1200 homes for Tasmania is one step closer to reality because of the focus of the federal government, Senator says.
The Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) stalemate came to an end after the government brokered a deal with the Greens.
Tasmania Labor Senator Helen Polley said the fund would build "desperately needed" homes for people seeking affordable and social housing in Tasmania.
"Positive conversations, negotiations and the intent of building more homes has brought us to this point," Ms Polley said.
She said her party had been focused on securing more housing for Tasmanians.
It has taken six months to reach an agreement to splash cash to tackle the nationwide housing crisis.
Ms Polley said the building of these homes would commence once the parliament passed the legislation. That is expected some time this week.
The Greens have finally agreed to pass the legislation through the Senate after negotiating with Labor for a further $1 billion to be spent on public and community housing.
Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said the result showed pressure works.
"This means more public housing to help renters," Mr Whish-Wilson said.
"Secondly, it's political timing. We stared them down ... we felt we got the two concessions we wanted.
"Had we collapsed ... those extra funds would not be available."
He said the Greens would continue to fight for rent control and a rent freeze.
"Now we're going to continue to fight harder for renters than anyone ever has before," he said.
Mr Whish-Wilson said there would be further opportunities in parliament to push for rental reforms.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she was incredibly pleased that the stalemate had come to an end.
In an speech to parliament earlier this year, Ms Archer said she had some concerns about the details of the fund, but "we can't let perfect be the enemy of good".
"We are in the midst of a social and affordable housing crisis in Tasmania, particularly in the northern region which I represent. HAFF is a step forward," Ms Archer said on Tuesday.
Tasmanian Senators Tammy Tyrell and Jacquie Lambie had earlier secured a commitment to double the number of houses initially planned for the state under the deal.
Ms Tyrell said she gave the Greens a "pat on the back" after coming to the agreement.
"I'll never say no to more money for housing, and an extra $1 billion is a good outcome. I'm just disappointed it took so long," Ms Tyrell said.
"It's time to get this bill passed and start building much-needed houses on the ground in Tassie."
