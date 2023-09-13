Top contenders for NTFA premier league best and fairest

If you've had a half an eye on this year's NTFA premier competition, you'd think Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens was a shoe-in for Sunday's league best and fairest award.
It would be something far from the star midfielder's mind though as his Tigers are chasing the ultimate team success in Saturday's grand final against Hillwood at UTAS Stadium.
While Cousens is the clear favourite for the Hec Smith Medal, the count may not be as straightforward as it seems.
The Tigers boast numerous players that would likely have caught the eyes of umpires.
Here are The Examiner's top-five contenders for the gong.
Jordan Cousens - Rocherlea
Cousens has continued his strong home-and-away form through the finals and won praise from coach Josh Ponting after Saturday's preliminary final win.
"Jordan's unstoppable. He's the best player in the competition. I've said it for a long time," he said.
"But we don't purely rely on Jordan to play well. We play within a system but Jordan just flourishes in that system and his footy drags everyone along and gets you excited.
"He's the speed outside the pack, he takes the game on and he's got a long, booming left boot.
"He's one of the ones you love to watch actually play footy. We're blessed to have him and excited to have him on our team and he's got that right at this time of year again."
Cousens was named in Rocherlea's best 13 times from his 15 matches and the Tigers won 12 of them.
What may throw the count is that Cousens' teammates have also had outstanding seasons.
Readers won't often hear about how Josh Ponting is playing - given he is the coach - but he was highly-consistent with 18 goals and nine mentions in the best during the regular season.
Launceston TSL recruit Jake Smith has also been a match-winner with six goals and 11 appearances in the best during the regular season.
Jay Blackberry - South Launceston
Gee, how hard would this count be to pick if Blackberry played every home-and-away game?
As has been well documented by The Examiner, Blackberry had an interrupted start to the year due to trying to become a firefighter - something he will now do next year.
The midfielder/forward started the year with a best-on-ground performance but he would not play again until round seven.
In an indication of his influence, the Bulldogs didn't lose again until their semi-final against Hillwood.
He was named ruck rover in The Examiner's team of the year after featuring in his side's best in nine of 12 matches and kicking 12 goals.
Like Cousens, Blackberry has teammates who could get a few mentions in the count.
Cody Lowe, renowned for his ability to kick goals and cover the ground well, was the competition's number one ruck this year.
Brendan Taylor - with three majors and three mentions in the best - had a big finals series following his 19-goal regular season.
Josh Woolley - Bracknell
The former Launceston Blue is arguably the best athlete in the league and fans are well familiar with his long, penetrating kicks.
He put in a big performance during the Redlegs' elimination final loss to Longford.
The renowned midfielder/half-back put in a stunning display for an under-sized ruck against the formidable Michael Larby and Sam Luttrell.
Isaac Thompson - Hillwood
One of the best players to watch given his balance, agility and foot skills.
He will be important to the Sharks' chances of premiership success this weekend.
"When the game is tough, we want the football in his hands or blokes' hands that we know that can use the football and he's definitely one of them," coach Jake Pearce said of Thompson earlier this season.
Other Sharks likely to poll well are ruck Hamish Leedham as well as hard-runners Jack Tuthill, coach Jake Pearce and Jacob Boyd.
Liam Davies - Longford
A strong midfielder that consistently uses the footy well and can kick long.
Longford assistant coach Luke Murfitt-Cowen spoke highly of Davies following the Tigers' elimination final win against Bracknell.
"If you look at his last six weeks, he's probably been our best player for six of those," he said.
"It sounds silly but we've come to expect that of him. He's a back-to-back best and fairest winner here, including in a senior premiership year.
"So it's really good he's hitting form at the right time. He's an elite-ball user and we're really happy to have him playing for us."
