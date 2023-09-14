MY personal case for the "Yes" vote: I have carefully read the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and find it a totally calm, considered, reasonable case.
Put forward by many representatives of the first people. I have also carefully examined The Constitution as amended. I note that part V, section 51, paragraph XX I, states that the parliament may make laws - regarding the people of any race for whom it may be necessary to make special laws.
In other words it recognised that matters of race may arise and be dealt with. It went no further but at least acknowledged that matters of race may arise.
A law passed under this authority could be altered by the whim of politics, but cementing it in The Constitution would avoid this.
If I were to vote No from my Caucasian ex-colonist bubble, I would never forgive myself.
Danny Gunn, Somerset
CONGRATULATIONS to Craig Thomson for a well written and considered opinion article in The Sunday Examiner (September 10).
I hope those who are voting NO read it and are encouraged to reconsider their decision.
Gary Hosking
IN RESPONSE to the Editorial about TTLine and cost (The Examiner, September 12).
Because of family issues I had to book one way passage on our most recent trip on the ferry, going at the end of May $500, coming back at the end of July $990. $320 of this was for the car. Same car, same people (both pensioners) not towing anything.
When I queried the difference with TTLine, I was told that because of limited spaces for cars and only one vessel in action they can charge what they like.
If this isn't price gouging at its best I don't know what is. It's our only highway connecting us to the mainland, and must be the most expensive one in Australia.
Jenny Midson, Legana
THE latest G20 meeting is another example of an expensive waste of time and money, the talking heads would not condemn Russia, yet our PM hails the meeting as a great event.
How so? How much fuel was burnt to have these people wing their way there for a gabfest?
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
IT SEEMS that if you have an opinion that differs from the righteousness of the Yes/No vote you are condemned and belittled. Why is it so hard for both sides to understand that it is everybody's right to vote as they see fit without fear or favour?
Chris Hinds, George Town
HERE we go again. We have a CEO of Stadiums Tasmania and now we have a board with numerous people on it to lead us on the path to an AFL team and roofed stadium.
May we ask if this cohort is being paid and just how much, considering we may not get a team because we may not get a horribly expensive stadium?
Should the unthinkable happen, and we do get this monolith looming over Hobart, with our health system in a diabolical state there probably won't be any able bodied citizens to attend anything that may happen there.
Health, education and housing first, but this government is just obsessed with being blackmailed by the AFL. I suggest the Premier listen to the majority of his fellow Tasmanians and give us the basic requirements for living.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I PLAN to vote 'Yes' in the coming referendum. By doing so I believe I will be on the right side of history.
The waters have become very cloudy since the referendum was called, red herring after red herring dragged into the fray. I believe this is a calculated strategy adopted by opponents of this most significant change: get the electorate confused and so doubting the purpose of the referendum.
It is really a simple issue that we are voting on: recognising the first inhabitants of Australia and formulating that recognition. Little more will happen with the referendum, but a positive vote will give Parliament an opportunity to enact other necessary laws.
Don't be put off by the 'naysayers' and the nonsense they are spreading. See this as a great opportunity to make right our invasion of First Nation culture and our impact on their well-being. The referendum will prove to be a decisive step towards closing the gap.
Dick James, Norwood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.