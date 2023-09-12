The Examinersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Grant O'Brien unveils nine person board for Tasmanian AFL team

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The next phase in Tasmania's journey to its own AFL club has been reached, with chairman Grant O'Brien unveiling his inaugural board of directors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from AFL
More from sports
The Pressbox: 'Let's get 10,000 fans to NTFA premier grand finals'
The Examiner's Ben Hann, Rob Shaw, Brian Allen and Josh Partridge talk the latest in Tassie sport.
Brian Allen, Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge and Ben Hann
No comments
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.