The next phase in Tasmania's journey to its own AFL club has been reached, with chairman Grant O'Brien unveiling his inaugural board of directors.
And among its first decisions was to appoint recently retired Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt, who will lead an extensive consultation project with communities, clubs and stakeholders to develop the DNA of the club.
The nine-person board is made up of leaders in "finance, commercialisation, leadership, community engagement, infrastructure, football, marketing, media and risk management".
On the board are former Central Coast Council general manager Kathy Schaefer, three-time premiership player Alastair Lynch, and Aboriginal advisor Graeme Gardner.
The board, which was agreed upon by the AFL and Tasmanian government, was one O'Brien believed had the essential skills to "establish a successful and sustainable" football club.
"I am thrilled to be working alongside this group of people who all have deep personal connections to Tasmania," O'Brien said.
"And are proud and passionate about the social and economic benefits that the club will bring to this state by uniting all Tasmanians."
Also on the board are Kath McCann, James Henderson, Roger Curtis, Alicia Leis, and Laura McBain.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the establishment of the board was another significant milestone to "seeing our own team run onto the field in their own colours, singing their own song, for the first time in the years ahead".
The board will hit the ground running, O'Brien said, with its first task to put "in place plans and priorities for the short and medium term".
Included in this is the "establishment of a business plan", timing of executive appointments, fan engagement and involvement, and most importantly, "playing a role in the delivery of the required infrastructure" including the roofed stadium at Macquarie Point.
"We feel privileged to be representing every Tasmanian who wants to see our state and communities come together for the benefit of participation and involvement in our national game.
"The club will inspire our young women and men to succeed at their highest potential in this sport, and we are committed to engaging them at every opportunity to have a voice in the process."
It also made the decision to establish a Women's Football Advisory Panel, which will be led by Julie Kay.
