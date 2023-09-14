Hillwood playing-coach Jake Pearce says gun forward Archie Wilkinson, who sustained an ankle injury in the semi-final against South Launceston, is in the selection mix for Saturday's NTFA premier grand final at UTAS Stadium.
The Sharks take on Rocherlea with the first bounce at the unique time of 4pm.
Wilkinson, the competition's leading goal-kicker, was helped to the bench in the last quarter against South.
"He's done everything he can to get himself right," Pearce said on Thursday.
"He didn't play against (Rocherlea) last time and we probably lacked that big presence forward.
"We've definitely changed a few things up from (last time) as well.
"It's a big ground so we've got to work out the structure of how our forward line wants to go about it."
Another big talking point coming into the game is Hillwood have only played one match since August 19 - their semi-final against South - while Rocherlea have played three finals in a row.
Pros and cons can be made from both angles about the benefits of having the breaks as opposed to playing-through.
Pearce said the weekends off had been great for his side and they would be raring to go.
"You saw what happened against South Launceston after they played us," he said.
"They played Rocherlea the following week and I just thought they probably weren't themselves. It was a very physical (semi-final) game against South at Bridgenorth.
"To be honest, if that was us (with the shoe) on the other foot, we probably could have gone out as well.
"So for us to have the week off was huge. We trained very hard on the Saturday. There was a fair bit involved in that. But then we had the week off to do what we wanted.
"We're fresh and ready to go and if you're not getting up for a grand final, you probably shouldn't be there anyway.
"So our boys are fresh, ready to go and I've never seen so much excitement within the group."
Rocherlea playing-coach Josh Ponting gave his take on the Tigers' lead up to the big game.
"I don't really read too much into it," he said.
"From our point of view, I like to continue playing. We're a side that builds as the year goes on.
"And we get more continuity in our football with the more football we play."
The Tigers have largely got through the finals unscathed and instead re-introduced players - such as Kurt Burling - as the series has gone on.
"We've been pretty heavily hit with injury through the year so it's nice to get to finals and start to get a few of those boys back and actually get a full squad together," Ponting said.
The Tigers coach confirmed Brock Jackson (knee) and Corey Anderson (ankle) remained in the selection mix along with others.
"There are probably another one or two that are thereabouts as well that didn't play on the weekend," he said.
"Everyone's in the mix, anything can happen on Thursday night at training and touch wood nothing does.
"But you've just got to be prepared for that and obviously we'll lock our side in (Thursday night) but things can change before Saturday as well. You've just always got to be prepared for those changes."
