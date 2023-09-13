While statewide and regional titles have been decided, all clubs are set to compete in a finals series chasing some post-season silverware.
With the champions playing fourth place and second taking on third, some season-long rivalries are set to resume across the state.
In the statewide leagues, Launceston United's Women's Super League side will attempt to score against Devonport at the fifth time of asking having gone down to an aggregate score of 10-0 across the four previous meetings.
Despite this one-sided head-to-head record, the sides finished the campaign separated by just two points.
Nick Rawlinson's team have the early kick-off at Valley Road on Saturday before champions South Hobart host Clarence at Darcy Street.
Launceston City will fly the Northern flag in the men's leagues after finishing third in the under-21s.
Alex Gaetani's side take on second-placed Clarence for the right to play either South Hobart or Devonport in the final.
The Northern Championships finals series have been heavily hit by both player and ground availability.
Northern Rangers finished runners-up in both Northern Championship competitions and champions in NC1 but, with their NTCA Ground base no longer available, will only contest the senior men's semi-final.
Windsor Park will host Rangers' NC match against Ulverstone before Riverside take on the Robins in the women's semi-final for the right to play champions Burnie.
In NC1, third-placed Launceston United travel to second-placed Devonport.
