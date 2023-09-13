The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Post-season finals series for statewide and regional soccer leagues

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While statewide and regional titles have been decided, all clubs are set to compete in a finals series chasing some post-season silverware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
The Pressbox: 'Let's get 10,000 fans to NTFA premier grand finals'
The Examiner's Ben Hann, Rob Shaw, Brian Allen and Josh Partridge talk the latest in Tassie sport.
Brian Allen, Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge and Ben Hann
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.