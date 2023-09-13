The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

Greens, Jacqui Lambie Network feud over housing campaign

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian Senators fire shots at one another over the Housing Australia Future Fund despite it finally set to pass an upper house stalemate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.