Tasmanian Senators fire shots at one another over the Housing Australia Future Fund despite it finally set to pass an upper house stalemate.
On Monday, the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) stalemate came to an end after the government brokered a deal with the Greens.
Prior, the Jacqui Lambie Network had agreed to support the housing fund after securing a guarantee of 1200 houses for Tasmania.
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson claimed the Jacqui Lambie Network had "waged an unnecessarily dirty campaign" against him and fellow Tasmanian senator Nick McKim.
"To the JLN and everyone else who told us we were letting perfect be the enemy of the good - we want you to see that standing up to Labor's inadequate bills and staying at the negotiating table does deliver better outcomes," Senator Whish-Wilson said.
"If we praise Labor for offering crumbs, that's all we will get."
Several social media posts posted by Tasmanian Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrrell pressured the Tasmanian Greens Senators, including one stating Senator Whish-Wilson was "playing chicken with 1200 homes for Tasmania".
The extra $1 billion agreed to in the deal between federal Labor and the Greens, he said was why they hadn't backed down in March.
"Tassie is at the forefront of the housing crisis, and we pushed hard to negotiate for a better outcome for Tasmanians," he said.
In response, Senator Tyrrell said all she had done was point out that he was blocking a bill he had voted to block.
"A good bill is going to finally pass. It's been made better by the crossbench, including the JLN, and also including the Greens. I'm not sure why he's upset," Senator Tyrrell said.
"But if I had to guess, maybe it's because he spent six months blocking the bill because he said it should do more for renters, but he's now voting for it despite it doing nothing more for renters.
"It's just a shame it took six months of arguing for rental restrictions that never achieved anything to get here."
Senator Whish-Wilson said his party would continue to "fight harder for renters than anyone ever has before".
