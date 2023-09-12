South Launceston coach Jack Maher says the future is bright at the kennel following the Bulldogs' NTFA premier preliminary final loss to Rocherlea.
The Bulldogs arguably went into the game as favourites as they beat the Tigers by 16 points in the qualifying final.
The match got away from them in the third quarter when the Tigers banged on five goals and kept South to one point.
"There's a lot of talent throughout the senior club at the moment but then I've also done a lot of work with the next batch of the under-16s coming up," Maher said.
"Then you can even keep looking back to under-14s and all that. We've done a ton of work with the junior club to make sure we keep South Launceston as strong as possible.
"And come 2025, when all the (competition) change happens, I think we're going to be in pretty good stead if we keep developing this young talent and put the right coaches in place - we should be strong for a long time."
Reflecting on the season that was, Maher felt the Bulldogs managed numerous changes well.
"Culturally, we had a big shift at the football club, 27 players left the football club from last year," he said.
"Jay (Blackberry) and I brought in some high standards.
"The boys early on thought they (the standards) were tough.
"But then midway through the year, Jay and I kind of took a backseat and the players kept driving the standards and it was just a player-driven thing by the end of the year, the standards.
"At the start of the year, if he told me that we'd make a prelim, everyone probably would have laughed at us, to be totally honest with you.
"Everyone said 'we were going to be too young and too inexperienced'.
"But I think we've proven a big point that we're a quality outfit and we're only going to get better as these kids get more experience."
He felt Rocherlea's experience helped give them an edge last weekend.
"Rocherlea are a quality final outfit they've built for that and they've played plenty of finals and we're quite a young and up-and-coming side," he said.
"The experience took over. Through that third quarter, we just played into their hands. We didn't really want to take the game on in the first half."
The Bulldogs finished second on the ladder with 12 wins, three losses and one draw.
They didn't lose from round seven until their semi-final against Hillwood.
