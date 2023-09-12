HAYDAYS announces stacked lineup for debut festival

Tassie's newest festival, HAYDAYS, has announced an "electrifying" lineup of international, national and local artists including Foals and Medhanit.
Announced in late August, the Hobart-based festival will launch for the first time on December 27 as the "little sister" of its organiser's other well-known summer festival, Party in the Paddock.
For its debut, HAYDAYS is drawing in an impressive showcase which includes headliners like Foals and SBTRKT, as well as the electro-pop band PNAU.
PNAU recently received global acclaim for their remix of "Cold Heart'' alongside Elton John and Dua Lipa.
Plenty of Australian favourites abound in the announced lineup, too - The Jungle Giants, Genesis Owusu, Cub Sport, and Confidence Man among them - and a few breakthrough acts like May-A, Ziggy Ramo and Launceston's own Medhanit.
A HAYDAYS spokesperson said attendees were in for live instrumentation, mind-bending visuals, and a musical journey.
"With electrifying live acts and boundary-pushing tastemakers, the local talent lineup is poised to captivate the festival," the spokesperson said.
More of Tasmania's up-and-coming electronic artists fill out the lineup, like Cyber Switch, EMA, Juice Monsoon, (emi emi), Baltimre Charlt and Baz + Grom.
The two-day, nonstop music event will also welcome a number of Tassie food and drink stalls and is expecting around 7,500 people each day for its Christmas and New Years celebration.
HAYDAYS is set to run December 27 and 28, with pre-sale beginning on September 14 and general tickets heading on sale at 8.00am on Tuesday, September 19.
