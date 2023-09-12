The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking
Our Places

City Park fountain to be restored to former glory with care

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston residents can rest assured the beloved Children's Jubilee Fountain in City Park is not going anywhere - at least not in the long-run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.