Frontline workers in Tasmania's housing crisis hope the federal government's housing cash splash will address gaps across the state.
A political stalemate over a Housing Australia Future Fund is set to end after Labor and the Greens came to an agreement on Monday, September 12 to pass the scheme later this week.
Part of the federal government's $10 billion package has been earmarked for crisis and transitional housing options for those impacted by domestic violence and older women at risk of homelessness.
City Mission's Safe Space Launceston sees the city's housing crisis firsthand.
City Mission operations manager for housing services Stephen Hill said the fund recognising the crisis and transitional space was important.
"I'm keen to see an actual part of the funding to go towards people in role to help people navigate the system," Mr Hill said.
"Houses can be built, but it's important people are in key roles, such as case workers, to address specific needs for people to be able to access the new opportunities these new affordable and social housing provides."
We are seeing people go through the existing system, it's working but it's under pressure.- Stephen Hill
He said funding roles for experts to "walk alongside" someone experiencing homelessness was important.
"We have those roles through the state government and funding will soon cease for that," Mr Hill said.
"We are hoping it continue and for more funding to help people in crisis and transitional accommodation."
Some groups of people requiring the support of Safe Space Launceston, he said would never have envisaged themselves being homeless.
"We want them to have people, rather than sending them to a website, to help them through the system," Mr Hill said.
He said investment in crisis workers brought flexibility and adaptability to be able to better work with clients.
Over the last six months, Mr Hill said Safe Space Launceston had 38 people transition to longer term accommodation.
"... directly as a result of having someone working closely beside them," he said.
He said there was still demand for the homelessness service, and it "still needed investment to find a solution".
"This federal fund is recognition it's not just a Tasmanian problem, but a national one," Mr Hill said.
"We are seeing people go through the existing system, it's working but it's under pressure.
"Hopefully this relieves it."
