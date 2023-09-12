Rocherlea will likely have selection headaches on Thursday night as they strive to win Saturday's NTFA premier grand final against Hillwood at UTAS Stadium.
The Tigers recorded a 35-point preliminary win against South Launceston without ruck Brock Jackson.
Coach Josh Ponting shared the story of Jackson's team approach last weekend.
"He's been playing with a little niggle for the last couple of weeks and coming in and we knew (South ruck Cody Lowe) is not the biggest ruckman but is a bit more of a mobile ruckman," he said.
"Brock just didn't think he could get around the ground and cover him as well as what he wanted.
"We had a pretty big selection meeting on Thursday night with that and Brocky put his hand up and said 'I can't do it'.
"That's the stuff that you need if you're going to be successful and it showed through (on Saturday).
"Maybe if we brought him in, it might not have been the same result.
"We were lucky enough to have someone to put the team before himself and hats off to him - that's why we love him around the club."
Ponting elaborated on Jackson's knee injury.
"He just got a knock in the qualifying final against South and it went the wrong way a little bit," he said.
"He's just been carrying it and hasn't been able to move properly ever since.
"He's battled on but you probably can't afford to carry people into prelims and grand finals, we're going to have to make sure we get in a fully-fit side.
"He'll be in the (selection) mix 100 per cent as long as that knee comes up.
"We'll have a few boys in the mix that put their hands up that missed out (on Saturday)."
The Tigers coach said Corey Anderson had been out with an ankle complaint.
"He will come into the mix as well if he can get through training this week. We're making sure we're taking 100 per cent (fitness) into this week," he said.
Ponting also noted the Tigers rested a couple of players late against South.
"Dakota Bannister had a massive day in the ruck and carried a massive load for us with Brock not being available," he said.
"So we gave him a little bit of a break towards the end and Fred (Braydon) Bassett down back as well."
There's otherwise excitement at Tigerland for their second grand final in a row.
"It's no easy feat to make back-to-back grand finals, a lot has to go right for you," Ponting said.
"We've had a fair few injuries this year so to be able to gain a top-three spot and give ourselves that second chance (was great)."
One of the big features of the weekend will be that Rocherlea full-forward Josh Holton is now two majors away from his 1000 career goals milestone.
He kicked three against the Bulldogs and used his body well in one-on-one contests.
"He's probably one of the strongest blokes going around. He does a lot of work in the gym and power work," Ponting said.
"We look to get that advantage if we can and we got it again. He's only two goals away now coming into a grand final and that's pretty big."
