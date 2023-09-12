Nearly $50,000 in fees and rates levied on the state government has been waived in the hopes some extra cash will keep the Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub project in motion.
City of Launceston councillors voted to remit the cost of the development application and the rates levied against the property at Mowbray for the 2023-24 financial year, which totalled $48,188.
Council officers proposed the remission as although funding was sufficient it was tight, leaving a chance some facilities may be "deleted from the proposal".
Speaking at the September 7 council meeting, councillor Danny Gibson said anything that could be done by the council to support the project, should.
Cr Gibson said the hub would benefit about one third of the city's residents, and was about more than "creating more courts".
"I think that the northern suburbs have waited long enough for this project," Cr Gibson said.
"This is a small way that we can show the working group that we are fully on board with the vision of the three levels of government working together to create a place that creates home, that creates community and that builds prosperity in the northern suburbs.
"As a byproduct, we'll deliver some additional courts for the Launceston municipality as well."
This was echoed by councillor Alan Harris, who asked whether the state government would be required to pay rates in future years.
The answer was that the rates remission was currently a once-off proposal, however a final decision on ongoing rates was pending.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said rather than seeing it as just the waiving of fees, the act should be considered an extra contribution on top of $1,201,521 paid by the council.
"I just really want to just re-frame it," Cr McKenzie said.
"Whilst it sits there as a remission of rates and fees this is a further contribution to the project."
All councillors present voted for the proposal.
