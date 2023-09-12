A non-for-profit will be able to better support rural communities across the North and North-West after securing a cash-injecting grant.
More than $150,000 will go towards two Rural Business Tasmania Inc project after being securing funding from Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's future drought fund.
Rural Business Tasmania Inc chief executive Elizabeth Skirving said the funding would be useful to be able to provide help build strong and vibrant communities in regional areas.
Community Partner Lead Organisation is one of the funded projects, gaining $47,000, and will work with a number of organisations including Tasmania Leaders Program, RANT and Southern Farming Systems to provide support for drought preparedness.
Meanwhile, $114,084 is pitched for the organisation's local communities volunteer program.
Ms Skirving said the key area they wanted to provide support was building the next generation of volunteers.
"... helping local show committees and organisations that really rely on volunteers, particularly when the going gets tough," Ms Skirving said.
"Volunteers play an important role to ensure people are supported in a crisis event."
The program will be delivered across multiple government areas in the northern half of the state over the next 12-18 months, she said.
"As part of organising the program we've focused on engaging with local community organisations, including Indigenous groups, to understand what is needed and where the gaps are," she said.
"We don't want to go in with our lens on, but to engage with the local community to provide a helping hand where it's needed."
Ms Skirving said it was important to "reinvigorate" community groups with a new pool of younger members coming in.
"With the younger generation and diverse populations, there are people coming into communities more, it's a matter of how to support them to feel included and that they benefit from having a role to play," she said.
With a dry season ahead, Ms Skirving said they aimed to build people's resilience and readiness for weather fluctuations, including floods, bushfires and drought.
"Regional communities are used to cycles of change, and it's a matter of how to best use resources," she said.
"It might be an advantage in Tasmania to use the warmer than usual weather to look at things in different ways than we're used to."
Tasmanian Leaders, RANT Arts and Southern Farming Systems also received funding under the same scheme for projects across the North and North-West.
The funding pool was used for project to better prepare rural communities for the impacts of drought and a changing climate.
