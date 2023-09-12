The Examiner
Michael Kevin Davis pleaded guilty to assaulting two Exeter Hotel patrons and resisting arrest

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:40pm
Michael Kevin Davis leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture by Paul Scambler.
A man who terrified drinkers at the Exeter Hotel by driving at them returned six months later and assaulted two patrons, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

