A man who terrified drinkers at the Exeter Hotel by driving at them returned six months later and assaulted two patrons, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Michael Kevin Davis, 40, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on June 4, 2022, when he appeared in the Supreme Court of Tasmania last month.
Justice Gregory Geason sentenced Davis to a twelve-month home detention order and disqualified him from driving for two years.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, a count of threatening a police officer, a count of assaulting a police officer and a count of resisting a police officer.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cohen said that Darren Yates and Adam Adams were at the Exeter Hotel in February 2023 when Davis turned up and started abusing people.
"He said, 'We're going to the Supreme Court, and all you c---s are going to pay," Mr Murfitt-Cohen told the court Davis had said.
He said Davis was chest to chest with Mr Adams when he tried to bite him on the face and then slapped him.
He said Davis pushed his head against Mr Yates's head, pulled an unopened stubby from his pocket, and hit him to the head with it.
Mr Murfitt-Cohen said police arrested Davis for assault and asked him if he had anything in his pocket.
"Yeah, a gun," Davis replied.
He said Davis resisted arrest by pulling his arms away from police and struggled.
He said it took police two to three minutes to cuff Davis.
Davis was agitated and started banging his head on the ground, yelling to an officer," F--- of I know where you live," and "I'm going to rip your ranger throat out" to another officer.
Magistrate Sharon Cure asked defence lawyer James Kitto about any connection with the dangerous driving case.
"It is connected in a way," he said.
Ms Cure asked Mr Kitto what led to him attending the Exeter Hotel.
"What is the explanation for the behaviour?" she asked.
"I don't know if there is one," Mr Kitto replied.
He said Davis had not been regimental in taking medication and if not, "a lot of things can happen".
After two breaks to take further instructions, Mr Kitto told the court that Davis had drunk eight 10-ounce beers before travelling to the hotel.
He said the two complainants were not witnesses to the dangerous driving.
Ms Cure said she wanted to see the facts behind the dangerous driving case and sought a copy of Justice Geason's comments on passing sentence.
"I won't sentence now. This requires careful consideration," she said.
"I'm in the dark as to the how and why that led to this happening."
She said it was impossible to overestimate the effect of the alcohol consumed. "Irrational, violent behaviour under the influence of alcohol. I have been seeing that for fifteen years," Ms Cure said.
She adjourned sentencing until October 6.
In the dangerous driving case, Davis followed patrons when they left the hotel.
He Davis got inside a Toyota LandCruiser and accelerated, colliding with a picnic table that crashed into the front of the pub, causing considerable damage.
Bystanders were forced to jump out of the way.
Davis then reversed and drove toward other bystanders, who were forced to "flee inside the hotel". He then accelerated harshly towards a group of people standing near the bottle shop, narrowly missing them.
Davis then drove through the hotel's car park and the bottle shop undercover area, where people had gathered to stay out of the way.
"Your driving was erratic and dangerous, and no doubt caused considerable fear," Justice Geason said.
He was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.
