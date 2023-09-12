The Premier has been forced to defend the Health Minister's comments lashing a call for a review of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department by the opposition, one day after he announced an expansion of that very review.
Health Minister Guy Barnett announced on Tuesday the review of emergency department operations and issues in Launceston would be extended to the North West Regional Hospital, Mersey Community Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital.
The minister was initially ordered to undertake the review by the lower house through a motion brought by Labor last Wednesday.
At the time, Mr Barnett said labelled Labor's motion as a political attack and an attempt to undermine the health system and health workers.
He said he rejected the need for a review as there was a separate parliamentary inquiry underway on patient transfer at the state's public hospitals.
"it's a disgrace that state Labor are doing this right here, right now because it's putting fear and anxiety into the people of Tasmania," Mr Barnett said.
In question time on Tuesday, Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff if he stood by his minister's previous comments.
"How can anyone believe he's taking this review seriously after his comments just six days ago?" she said.
Mr Rockliff said the government needed to ensure its resourcing, work practices, communication and hospital flow strategies were the best they could possibly be.
"I believe it's a very good thing to do to broaden the review and look at all our care settings and put the politics aside and be patient-focused," he said.
