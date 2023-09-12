As a nurse, Anita Denholm sees more human forms daily than most people in a lifetime, and as an artist, those forms are clear influences on her sculpting.
But the two sides of her life - caring for others and creating sculptures - may soon be chiselled down to one thanks to her latest marble piece, Merging Forms.
The sinuous, abstract human shape influenced by her nursing career has been accepted into the nationally recognised Sculptures in the Garden exhibition, and may just turn her passion into a profession.
"It's like winning Tas Lotto, really," Denholm - who has been sculpting on and off all her life - said of being accepted for display at the prestigious competition.
"To get the recognition of peers and be accepted amongst others for what you do, that's what everybody wants."
In October, Denholm will take her sculpture to join 130 other artists from across the country at the event in Mudgee, which is New South Wales' largest annual outdoor art exhibition.
In its 11 years of running in the state, it has drawn crowds in the thousands, including some of the "luminaries of the Australian art world".
"Art is a great internal thing that you can do, but creating something else that someone will respond to in favourable or critical ways, whichever it may be, that's the piece fulfilling its destiny," Denholm said.
The work fulfilling its destiny at Sculptures in the Garden could be seen as a representation of nurture - "at some angles it's a solidified single shape or as you move around it's two forms," she said.
The work is almost entirely smooth, save for purposeful roughness to indicate the artist's hand in the work, which was left there as a direct homage to the unfinished works of the great masters of the form like Michelangelo.
Tasmanians would know Denholm from her large-scale piece Looking out across the Tracks of Time and Tides - an enormous granite face in George's Bay on the St Helens shoreline - as well as others on display at Blenheim Garden and Gallery in Longford.
Her latest work was influenced heavily by the surrealist art movement, particularly a visit to Launceston's Salvador Dali museum, dAdA mUse, which led Denholm to an almost revelatory moment of creativity.
"It sounds a bit trite, but I woke up in the middle of the night and I was thinking about marble forms," she said.
"I needed to draw something, but I needed something solid and I grabbed some clay and created this maquette - [a scale model]."
From the clay maquette, Denholm created the final Forms in just over a day's sculpting from an Italian marble block - but she sees the timeframe differently.
"It was a hundred million years for that piece of stone to be formed, plus my age and the sum total of my life's work to this point," she said.
"It just depends on which way you look at it."
Denholm will head to Sculptures in the Garden in October for a chance at winning the small-scale section of the competition, and more of her work is planned to pop up across Tasmania's shores in the future.
