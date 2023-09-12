A Launceston business has made huge strides in an ambitious goal to educate orphans in Northern India.
Architecture and marketing firm S Group has collaborated with a US charity to kickstart Teach Her 100, an initiative aiming to raise $390,000 to put 100 girls through three years of university education.
A fundraising night at Tatler Lane last month helped bring the total past $132,000 - enough to put all 100 through their first year of university.
S Group creative strategist Monica Plunkett said the company would continue fundraising and school visits to drive the project towards the goal.
"It doesn't stop now - we'll be continuing with our fundraising efforts," Ms Plunkett said.
"There are some people that have already committed to a certain amount per month for the next three years.
"During this year we want to be raising more for the following year and within the next two years to have raised the whole $390,000."
S Group ensured every cent raised through ticket sales went directly into the fundraising kitty, while Tatler Lane Foot and Playsted donated the venue and printing services respectively.
Sharp Airlines donated flights to King Island, which were auctioned off during the night.
"We did have donations that were coming in in the lead-up to the event itself for people that said 'I can't come along but I've donated some money anyway'," Ms Plunkett said.
Donations cane be made at teach-her-100.raisely.com/
