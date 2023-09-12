The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston business S Group on track to send 100 orphan girls to uni

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Launceston business has made huge strides in an ambitious goal to educate orphans in Northern India.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.