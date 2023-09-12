Police say they hold "significant concerns" for missing fisherman Kerry Frankcombe as the search for him enters its third day.
Mr Frankcombe, who is believed to be the former owner of the Deloraine Laundrette, was last seen leaving the Port Sorell boat ramp on September 10.
Police said the 75-year-old man was reported missing at 7.40pm after failing to return from his fishing trip.
Tasmania Police Sergeant Leighton Riggall said search crews found his six-metre half-cab vessel 12 kilometres off the coast of Beechford on September 11 in the early hours of the morning.
"Multiple resources including marine police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have recommenced the search between Port Sorell and Beechford this morning," he said.
Sergeant Riggall said police held concerns for Mr Frankcombe's welfare given the amount of time he had been missing.
