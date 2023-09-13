Tamar works welcomed but long overdue

AFTER over 20 years of lobbying by myself and others regarding the appalling water quality of the upper reaches of the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary, and after attending the recent TasWater Information session, it was wonderful to be provided with a personal explanation of the work currently being done, as well as future work planned, to resolve the issue (The Examiner, September 9).
Amongst other things, just laying over three km of pipeline under the River from Margaret Street to the Ti Tree Bend Sewage Treatment Plant is no mean undertaking (neither is it cheap) and congratulations to all involved for facilitating and funding the project.
There is no doubt that on completion in 2024 water quality in the affected area will significantly improve; whether it will improve sufficiently enough to enable swimming and small boat sailing to return to the murky waters remains to be seen but one lives in hope, however in the meantime; thank you Taswater!
Jim Collier, Legana
WHILE we are grateful to finally have a Federal Government that accepts the science of climate and the risks we face, the Albanese Government is failing to walk their talk. Like many Australians, I am embarrassed that the world sees our climate policies for the green wash they are ("UN observer slams Australia's 'toxic' fails", The Examiner, September 9).
The Labor Government talks up their action on climate, yet our emissions have increased, they have approved four new fossil fuel projects and continue to spend our public funds subsidising fossil fuels (around $10 Billion every year). They are even refusing to release a declassified version of the Climate Risk Assessment, unlike other developed countries. Evidence shows that any political party that accepts donations from the coal, oil and gas industries, fails to protect us from the worsening climate collapse.
My only hope for my generation is that the crossbench will hold them to account and get us on track for a livable future.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
WHILE watching YouTube recently an ad for the Yes vote came on using Farnham's 'You're The Voice' combining uplifting visuals with the familiar words. Yet how disappointing to see No graffitied over a Yes sign on Abbott Street. So disrespectful.
Noel Manning, Newstead
IN response to Chris Hinds (The Examiner, September 11), intelligent, well informed individuals such as Tony Newport will have long ago decided how they will vote in the referendum. All the information required to make a decision has been available for a considerable time. Indigenous groups that favour a treaty at this time are not being politically savvy. The institution of The Voice would surely be the beginning of a process leading to a treaty. The splitting of the Indigenous vote is not helpful in any way in advancing their cause.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
PEOPLE have tried to seek help with mental health. The problem is even in cases of a suicide risk some services are unable to provide assistance. How can those who do require genuine aid gain access to such help if no one is going to give it?
Davis Seecamp, Trevallyn
AMAZING the only early departure Qantas has achieved for many years was an overpaid executive. As one who has suffered cancellations and extra charges for Covid credit flights, I'm appalled.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
IN reference to J. Breen (The Examiner, September 7) who states that a No vote for the voice would make us un-Australian and not a fair go. What tripe, the fact of the matter is, if you are born in Australia you are an Australian. With regards to a fair go, the people referred to in the Voice have had way more fair go's than the non-Indigenous people of this country.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
THE Examiner's editorial last Friday (September 8) was headlined 'Fagan flag success would be a great story'.
Chris Fagan taking the Brisbane Lions to an AFL premiership would be an even greater story than your editorial portrayed. He would be the first premiership coach never to have played at the highest level (AFL, previously VFL).
What an achievement that would be - and wasn't he coached by a nun in his boyhood on Tasmania's West Coast?
Geoffrey Harris, East Launceston
