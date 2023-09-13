Tamar works welcomed but long overdue

IN response to Chris Hinds (The Examiner, September 11), intelligent, well informed individuals such as Tony Newport will have long ago decided how they will vote in the referendum. All the information required to make a decision has been available for a considerable time. Indigenous groups that favour a treaty at this time are not being politically savvy. The institution of The Voice would surely be the beginning of a process leading to a treaty. The splitting of the Indigenous vote is not helpful in any way in advancing their cause.

