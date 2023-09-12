The inaugural Launceston Open karate championships kick off on Sunday at Scotch Oakburn College.
About 45 eager students from nine dojos across the state will be putting their best foot forward at the school's Elphin campus.
The dojos being represented are Satori from both Launceston and St Helens, Budokan, Kimekai and Shotokan from the North-West, Kintora Shotokan from Hobart and Victoria's Satori Mt Eliza, Shindo and Shito-Ryu.
Individuals to keep an eye on include 14-year-old Laura Wildsmith (Ikkyu, 1st Kyu brown belt) from Kimekai Karate Tasmania who is likely to feature in the women's open kata and kumite finals.
Shotokan Karate Club Tasmania's Michele Ciampa (Nidan - 2nd Dan) performed consistently in open kata and kumite at the state and open championships and is expected to do so again on Sunday.
Young guns Milly Brewer, Abbey Krause and Eliza Minster, the 2023 team kata champions from Satori Karate Launceston, should be exciting to watch as will Minster when she competes individually in the female 10 and 11 years kumite division.
As well as Sunday's competition across junior, senior and veteran divisions for both kata (patterns) and kumite (sparring), there will be a number of clinics conducted on Saturday.
Victorian premier instructor Dominic Sculli and Tasmania's Adam Minster will be presenting kata, kumite, Brazilian Jui Jitsu and combat sessions throughout the day.
Shihan Dominic Sculli, 8th Dan chief instructor of Shito-Ryu Karate-Do International, will be sharing his insights into karate-do as well as his wealth of knowledge in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu.
While Sensei Adam Minster, 5th Dan chief instructor of Satori Shukokai Karate Australia, a former Australian and British Open medallist and national representative, will be presenting the kumite session.
Marshalling for the Launceston Open will begin in the Scotch Oakburn College gym at 8.45am with the first event scheduled to start at 9am.
