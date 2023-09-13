With 11 goals and two mentions in the best from three finals game thus far, Rocherlea's Zane Brown presents as dangerous for Hillwood in Saturday's NTFA premier grand final.
The electric small forward booted four majors in the Tigers' 35-point preliminary final win against South Launceston and was named his side's best.
Coach Josh Ponting anticipates he'll go to another level at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
"Zane loves this time of year. This is why he plays footy. This is why he's still playing footy," he said.
"He loves to get himself up for big games and make sure he performs on the big stage.
"I'm sure he'll get himself up for this week even more."
From watching Rocherlea this year, it's clear 'Browny' is a well-loved club figure.
He's the type of player that gets a big cheer when he gets in the best and it's often followed by teammates' hands rustling through his hair.
There was of course the fun flak from his mates for his interview after last weekend's game.
Rocherlea fans and players had just belted out the song and Brown wore a smile.
His humble and quiet nature came across in the way he spoke.
"It's one of the best feelings in football just to make it to the grand final because we work our butts off all year long," he said.
"Then when you get to that big one, you just have to keep grinding and get over the line."
The 31-year-old said Saturday's win and song were extra special.
"I've played in a couple of grand finals now and it's one of the better feelings getting towards the end of my career," he said.
Brown's finals series has been characterised by big tackles, great ground-ball gathers, accurate goal-kicking and clinging onto marks after strong leads.
The veteran said he was having a blast.
"I'm enjoying it a lot now because my legs are holding up much better this year," he said.
"Last year, they were giving me a bit of grief but I'm feeling fitter now and hopefully I can keep it going during the grand final."
He said he endured hamstring and calf injuries last year.
Brown said he was focused on playing his role for the team and elaborated on what that was.
"They expect me to be crafty and bring the pressure to the forward line, more my speed," he said.
"I just enjoy any chance I can to get out there and just be physical, especially for my size."
Brown works in conjunction with the likes of full-forward Josh Holton who also had a big influence on Saturday's game with three goals.
"It's been real good having Holty down there because Holty and I have played a lot of games together," he said.
"We pretty much read off each other, we know exactly where the ball is coming in and where to position ourselves."
As for the goal-kicking accuracy, Brown nailed three shots from a similar spot against Longford and then slotted a tough set shot against South Launceston while contending with the wind.
"I don't know about that," he said when asked about his accuracy.
"We do practise a lot at training. When we finish our training sessions, all the forwards get down and have our set shots and are practising and it's felt better now in my older years.
"When I was younger, it was going a bit of everywhere. Now I can actually judge where the ball is going and it's better."
Brown said he had won premierships with Rocherlea in 2012 and 2016.
He also played in the TSL with South Launceston and Western Storm and won a flag with South in 2013.
He also played for Perth.
"That was just for two years and then I came back and I've been here (at Rocherlea) ever since - it's where I'm going to retire I reckon," he said.
