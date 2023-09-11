The Examiner
Homeless man Anthony John Pyke fined for not complying with police orders

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 12 2023 - 7:34am, first published 4:30am
The man was told he must not camp at the campsite or any campsite in the Break O'Day Council region. File picture
The man was told he must not camp at the campsite or any campsite in the Break O'Day Council region. File picture

A homeless man camping on Tasmania's picturesque East Coast has been fined for not moving on when directed by police officers.

