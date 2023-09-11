A homeless man camping on Tasmania's picturesque East Coast has been fined for not moving on when directed by police officers.
Anthony John Pyke pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with a direction of a police officer and one count of contravening conditions of a notice.
He appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 11.
Police prosecutors told the court that Pyke had been involved in an altercation at the Dora Point camping area at Binalong Bay on December 21, 2021.
When police arrived at 6pm, they told Pyke to leave the area and not return for at least four hours. However, Pyke refused to do so.
Pyke was arrested and charged with failing to comply with the direction of a police officer.
After his release on December 22, 2021, Pyke was told he must not camp at the campsite or any campsite in the Break O'Day Council region.
On December 29, 2021, at 12.20pm, police approached Pyke, who was still camping at the Dora Point camping area, and arrested him.
Pyke, who represented himself in court, said at the time of the arrests, he was homeless and living at the camping area.
He said he could not get anyone to collect his things, so he was forced to return.
Since the incident, Pyke said he had turned his life around, is no longer unemployed nor homeless, and has not committed any further offences.
When Magistrate Ken Stanton asked Pyke what prompted him to turn his life around, Pyke responded he had "seen the light".
Mr Stanton said he understood Pyke was living at the campsite at the time of the incident.
"I know you were in a difficult living situation, but you still need to comply with the law," Mr Stanton said.
"You were not to go back, but you did.
"But I understand your valuables were there and why you went back."
Although entered late, Mr Stanton said Pyke's guilty pleas indicted his willingness to cooperate.
Mr Stanton convicted Pyke on both counts and fined him $400.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.