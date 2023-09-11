The wizards behind TAZPIN conjured up a "bumper" fundraising effort in their second-ever pinball festival, donating double their previous tally to the Launceston General Hospital.
The annual event raised a total of $8,000 for donation to the 4K Children's Ward LGH Auxiliary which is dedicated to raising money for the hospital's children ward,
The event - which was hosted in June by Tassie Pinball Mafia - hosted 550 people from all over the state who "enjoy the silver ball" and 33 donation contributors, including local business sponsors.
Tassie Pinball Mafia member Justin Kingston said the event began with only a few goals, ones which they've "smashed".
"We wanted to bring our collection of pinball machines together and build the biggest Arcade Tasmania has ever seen," Mr Kingston said.
"We wanted to include the community and what we've done is double our contribution of last year with $8,000 dollars raised.
"What a great cause to support the 4K Children's War Auxiliary at the LGH."
The money will head directly to the ward's planned courtyard development, which includes a green space and seats for the children receiving treatment to use.
The Launceston General Hospital 4k Children's Ward Auxiliary has been providing the "little things that make a big difference" for patients in need for 90 years.
President of 4K Children's Ward LGH Auxiliary, Margaret Kirkup, said it was great to know that the future of fundraising for the hospital was in safe hands.
"It's absolutely wonderful to have the Taz Pinball guys come on board and help us out with raising funds, as [the 4K ladies] are all getting older," Ms Kirkup said.
"It's brilliant to have them alongside us to contribute to developing this courtyard with lots of lovely greenery and seating for the children to enjoy outside and get some fresh air and sunshine."
