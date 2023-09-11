The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Pinball Mafia donates funds to LGH Children's Ward

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pinball Mafia donated $8000 to the 4k LGH Children's Ward Auxiliary. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Pinball Mafia donated $8000 to the 4k LGH Children's Ward Auxiliary. Picture by Rod Thompson

The wizards behind TAZPIN conjured up a "bumper" fundraising effort in their second-ever pinball festival, donating double their previous tally to the Launceston General Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.