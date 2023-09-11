The risk of gender dysphoria, depression and suicidality is significantly reduced for transgender adults who have access to timely gender-affirming testosterone therapy, a report has found.
The University of Melbourne study trial of 62 trans adults seeking initiation of testosterone halved the participants and provided the hormone replacement to one cohort while the other waited three months.
The comparison suggested prompt access to hormone therapy has positive impacts on the mental health outcomes of the at-risk trans community.
The findings came as no surprise to LGBTQIA+ group Working It Out.
Working It Out learning and programs manager Olivia Hogarth said anecdotally it was known gender-affirming care, including transgender adults seeking estrogen therapy, improved mental health.
In the long term, she said transgender adults have shared that it reduces body dysmorphia, which also improves mental health.
"It can be a life saver for so many people," Ms Hogarth said.
"The findings directly refers to that. The more and more research that emerges shows people's mental health improves gaining access to gender-affirming care."
She said those in Tasmania seeking gender-affirming care faced wait times.
The most common pathway for access is through the Department of Health's Sexual Health Services for adults, and the departments' Tasmanian Gender Service for those under 18.
Ms Hogarth said there was becoming an increasing awareness general practitioners could also provide gender-affirming care.
Meanwhile, the study's lead author Brendan Nolan said the pathway to accessing gender-affirming therapy was difficult for trans individuals in Australia, and could be a lengthy process.
"Barriers to accessing healthcare have been associated with suicide attempts in the trans population," Dr Nolan said.
"In this trial, we found that there was a significant decrease in gender dysphoria in individuals who began testosterone treatment immediately.
"We also report a clinically significant decrease in depression, and an over 50 per cent decrease in participants with suicidality (the risk of suicide and suicidal thoughts) with immediate testosterone therapy."
Senior author on the research Ada Cheung said improving awareness about the benefits of hormonal therapy in trans people and better supporting GPs to provide the care would be "lifesaving" for so many.
"It is the first open-label randomised trial showing that gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression, suicidal ideation and gender dysphoria in trans individuals seeking gender-affirming treatment," Ms Cheung said.
