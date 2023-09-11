Move to make travel on Metro buses free of charge

The Tasmanian Greens have brought a bill to state parliament to amend the Metro Tasmania Act so that the state-owned company cannot charge a fee for passenger transport.
Greens member Vica Bayley on Monday said the party believed the measure would provide some cost of living relief for families and help improve Metro's operations.
"We know that antisocial behaviour is in many cases linked to fare issues, cost and availability," he said.
"A blanket approach such as what the Greens will bring forward in our bill to make Metro travel free is just part of the picture in terms of making Metro safer, more reliable and relieving the cost of living burden on commuters in Tasmania.
"When people are struggling to meet their basic needs, when the roads are already heavily congested with traffic, making Metro free and increasing the utilisation of the Metro service is going to be a good thing."
According to the bus company's last annual report, Metro provided 6.96 million customer journeys in 2021-22, of which 80 per cent were in Hobart, 16 per cent were in Launceston and 4 per cent were in Burnie.
It achieved an after-tax profit of $2.44 million that financial year.
It generated $11.9 million from ticket fares in 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.