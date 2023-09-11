The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens want free public bus transport for all Tasmanians

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Move to make travel on Metro buses free of charge
Move to make travel on Metro buses free of charge

The Tasmanian Greens have brought a bill to state parliament to amend the Metro Tasmania Act so that the state-owned company cannot charge a fee for passenger transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.