Man guilty of pub assault

A Supreme Court jury took two hours to find a Frankford man guilty of a count of assaulting a man in a pub fight in 2019.
Harley Leslie Myers-Reynolds, 27, was found guilty of unlawfully assaulting Jesse Ian Walker on February 21, 2019 at the Olde Tudor Motor Inn in Prospect Vale.
Myers-Reynolds was found not guilty of assaulting Luke Raymond Blake by punching him to the face and kicking him in the car park of the hotel on the same night.
He was found not guilty of assaulting Fabian Arthur Fenton by punching him to the face also in the car park.
In summing up crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said Mr Myers-Reynolds punched Mr Walker before leaving the hotel where he assaulted Messrs Blake and Fenton when they confronted him in the car park.
Mr Walker was rendered unconscious by the blow.
Mr Sherriff said Mr Myers-Reynolds left the car park with a friend soon after because he "thought he had killed this fella".
"He knew he was in serious trouble and that is why he was at pains to get out of the area."
He urged the jury to accept the evidence of a female witness who saw the blow which felled Mr Walker and who then went to his aid.
The jury heard that Myers-Reynolds had been drinking for three and half hours consuming about 15 drinks before the incidents.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson told the jury that Myers-Reynolds was acting in self defence at the time.
In his summing up Mr Richardson said the jury needed to consider what Myers-Reynolds state of mind was at the time of the incident.
He said that Mr Myers-Reynolds had been seriously assaulted in a hotel in mid-2018.
After the verdict Mr Richardson said it seemed the jury had decided that Myers-Reynolds did not act in self defence or if he did act in self defence the force used was excessive.
In his summing up, which came before the verdict, Mr Richardson said his client had acted in self defence in the car park when two men followed him out of the hotel.
"They went out for revenge," he said.
The jury heard that four men were involved in a fist fight in the car park.
Mr Sherriff submitted a record of prior convictions.
He was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court in January 2021 for common assault, destroying property, resisting a police officer and exceeding 0.05.
In a victim impact statement Mr Walker said he believed the assault had contributed to him falling from a motor bike about a months after the assault.
Mr Richardson said that while Myers-Reynolds had a history of offending he had been in constant employment since leaving school in grade eight.
There were no offences since November 2020.
Justice Robert Pearce bailed Myers-Reynolds after telling him he would consider a home detention order as well as other sentencing options.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.