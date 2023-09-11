The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Harley Leslie Myers-Reynolds, 27, guilty of assault in bar fight but not guilty to assaulting two men in car park punch-up

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man guilty of pub assault
Man guilty of pub assault

A Supreme Court jury took two hours to find a Frankford man guilty of a count of assaulting a man in a pub fight in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.