Everyone wants to feel part of something bigger than themselves, and for Isabel Partridge that thing was always wrestling.
From a young age, Partridge fell in love with the WWE: its high-flying antics, its larger-than-life villains and the place where the rabid passion of fans met with a kind community.
And now, in an upcoming production at Launceston's Junction Arts Festival in mid September, Partridge - who ascended to celebrity status with Tasmanian Championship Wrestling (TCW) - will tell the story of how she made it to the ring.
The 17-year-old star will lead Mudlark Theatre Company and Assembly 197's first collaborative work, Big Heat.
A "peek behind the curtain" of TCW, Big Heat follows Partridge in a "multi-artform feast" that captures everyone's innate need for community.
"It's surreal being at the centre of a stage production," Partridge said.
"In rehearsals, it took a few weeks for it to kick in that this is my story, and I'm so grateful for the trust that everyone has had in me to tell my own story in this way."
Built on real-life accounts of Partridge's time as Allie Galvin - her wrestling nom de guerre - in Launceston's pro wrestling circuit, Big Heat will play at Junction Arts Festival from Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 23.
It comes from the minds of creative directors Cheyne Mitchell and Adam Wheeler, who created the show as a "meta-styled" narrative.
"We've made a show about the TCW that's not just about wrestling at large but what it means to be part of a regional town and its artistic framework," Wheeler said.
Combining dance, circus performance, theatre and wrestling, Big Heat is an ambitious show that finds "the best of all worlds" from its distinct artforms.
"What we want to showcase with this work is the lovely community and the lifelong friends that I made through wrestling, as well as the skills of artists in Launceston," Partridge said.
The show was written by Amelia Evans, who has penned it through the lens of wrestling as an "athletic form of theatre", making it more of a stage-play than one might expect.
"I reckon it's the first time in the world that there's been a show that is theatre, dance, wrestling and circus all together," Evans said.
"Working together with all these mediums, it's like who goes first? Dance or movement or wrestling, and by the end, we're hoping they're synced perfectly together like the show is."
Big Heat includes a cast of performers like Freyja Wild and Jenni Large, as well as TCW wrestler Grady Lynch
"This is a universal story told through a radically local lens," Lynch said.
"What gets you back up after you've been knocked down; how do you fight your way through mundanity is the motif of this show.
"I think we're all so excited to bring Issy's story to life."
Big Heat is showing as part of Junction Arts Festival from Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 23.
More information and tickets can be found at the Junction Arts Festival website, and The Examiner will have a full preview in mid-September.
