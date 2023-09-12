Fingal social housing residents should not be seen as a burden

I WAS extremely disheartened to read that some residents of Fingal have organised a petition to the Break O'Day Council in an attempt to scupper plans for eight new social housing properties targeted at people 55 years of age and over (The Examiner, September 11). Their rationale that this would necessarily place 'an inappropriate and unnecessary burden on the town' strikes me as being both disingenuous, and heartless. Would the same residents have similar concerns about people moving to Fingal to rent privately, or to purchase locally? Given that there are already longstanding public housing properties in the town, with their current tenants being part and parcel of the Fingal community, what message does the terminology of 'burden' send to these residents?