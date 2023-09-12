Fingal social housing residents should not be seen as a burden

I WAS extremely disheartened to read that some residents of Fingal have organised a petition to the Break O'Day Council in an attempt to scupper plans for eight new social housing properties targeted at people 55 years of age and over (The Examiner, September 11). Their rationale that this would necessarily place 'an inappropriate and unnecessary burden on the town' strikes me as being both disingenuous, and heartless. Would the same residents have similar concerns about people moving to Fingal to rent privately, or to purchase locally? Given that there are already longstanding public housing properties in the town, with their current tenants being part and parcel of the Fingal community, what message does the terminology of 'burden' send to these residents?
Centacare has from the outset assured the community that they will ensure appropriate and extensive levels of support when and where needed. We are currently in the midst of the worst housing crisis in living memory, and affordability and availability of private rentals is diabolical. Centacare is to be congratulated for being the social welfare agency having the foresight and compassion to respond to a genuine need in our municipality, as should the Council for making the land available for the development. We as communities can all do far better for our fellow Tasmanians.
Thomas Ryan, St Helens
I WENT to Glenorchy Village cinema today to see The Equalizer 3, a great movie. The experience was spoiled to find that ticket prices had gone up, but more so that the 'Seniors $5.00 drink and ice cream deal' had gone up from $5.00 to $8.00 - that's over 50 per cent extra. Prices in everything are going up but not by that margin. Hard enough for pensioners as it is but hitting them in what is a luxury outing is pretty severe. Shame.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
WITH the planned merger of the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service to create the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Services (TFES) under the power of the police commissioner and department secretary, (currently the same person) Donna Adams. The move initiated the recent resignation of TFS chief officer Dermot Barry, the current tumult has an antagonistic history.
Tasmanian newspapers reported during December 2003, that most SES volunteers were set to quit over the merger" between the TFS and SES - it seems the wheels of governmental change turn so glacially slow in Tasmania?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE penny has finally dropped for the Launceston City Council, Chamber of Commerce and Visit Northern Tasmania! ( North wants more AFL games, not less, The Examiner, September 9).
Once upon a time there was a chance for the whole of Tasmania to be united behind its own AFL team, if indeed the games were shared equally between North and South.
That expectation has been sadly dashed with the Hobart Stadium proposal.
Make no mistake, it is the AFL who totally control all match fixtures, rosters, venues and TV rights. Governments have simply no say!
The mantra from the Government has been a lame "it is our expectation" the North will get its fair share of games. Well we may get the drippings to begin with, but it is absolutely inevitable that virtually all games will be scheduled to be played in Hobart, simply to prop up its viability, on what is now proving to be a very dubious business case.
Just another example of centralization of everything, in the most decentralised State.
Ivan Dean AM, Newstead and Greg Hall AM, Deloraine
AS THESE short stay accommodation rentals are being run as business ventures, then surely they should pay business rates for everything to do with the property?
Power, water, sewerage, rates, land tax, etc. should all be at business rates if a profit is derived from its use in this virtually unregulated space.
David Lake, Launceston
IT WAS extremely disappointing to note that the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi has failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the brutality it has perpetrated on innocent civilians.
There have been numerous attacks on Ukrainian citizens with missiles and drones flying into buildings with disastrous results. Turning a deaf ear to the cries of the victims by not calling this brutality out, is being complicit in acts of Russian terrorism.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
