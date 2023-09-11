Numerous champions were crowned as Triathlon Tasmania's statewide series kicked off at Seven Mile Beach.
Sam Marshall and Melanie Daniels won both the standard distance duathlon and state championships in their age group with Jack Woodberry and Rachel Horsham claiming the respective sprint distance and state title in the 15-18 category.
Ruby Statton showcased her talent in her maiden duathlon to claim the 12-14 female category as Harry Jackson stepped up from TRYstars to win his first short-course distance.
Triathlon Tasmania manager Shellie Casalegno said the event was an incredible start to the Tasmanian State Championship Series which involves four events encompassing a range of races, including a standard distance duathlon plus sprint, long-course and standard distance triathlon.
"We believe that the 2023-24 Tasmanian Championship Series offers a blend of adrenaline-pumping races and awe-inspiring views," she said.
"This series not only pushes participants to showcase their all-around performance, versatility and endurance, but also promises an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike.
"One of the highlights of the series is the breath-taking backdrop of Tasmania's most iconic locations. From the endless white sands of Seven Mile Beach to the charming coastal town of Bridport, each race involves a scenic journey.
"The captivating landscapes of Freycinet National Park, with its pink granite mountains and crystal-clear waters, will host an unforgettable race experience in the charming town of Coles Bay."
To wrap up the series, participants will navigate the streets and waterfront of Devonport.
Race one served as the state duathlon championships and was a qualifying event for the 2024 World Triathlon and Multisport Championships in Townsville in August next year.
Casalegno thanked everyone who contributed to making the event a success and ensured the safety of competitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.