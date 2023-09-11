The Examinersport
Trevor and Marjorie Leis claim third Sweepstakes Final victory

By Duncan Dornauf
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:22am
Swiatek Leis
Swiatek Leis

Smithton-based owner-breeders Trevor and Marjorie Leis claimed their third Sweepstakes Final victory when Swiatek Leis claimed this year's fillies division in Hobart on Sunday night.

