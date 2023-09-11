Smithton-based owner-breeders Trevor and Marjorie Leis claimed their third Sweepstakes Final victory when Swiatek Leis claimed this year's fillies division in Hobart on Sunday night.
Trevor and Marjorie owned and bred previous Colts and Geldings Sweepstakes winners Zyganov Leis (1996) and Litvinko Leis (2007).
Swiatek Leis ($5.50), a daughter of Vincent, was driven by her trainer Todd Rattray, who made the most of a favourable front-row draw to find the lead.
The filly kicked away at the top of the home straight and always held her rivals in the run to the line to score by 4.6m over Barbette ($19) and Lazaro Girl ($26), with the time for the mile recorded in 2:02.2.
The task was made easier for Swiatek Leis when Moveslikealady, the $1.20 favourite, retired from the event in the middle stages after galloping.
It was only the third career start for Swiatek Leis, with Rattray believing she will benefit from more racing.
"She didn't know what to do in front, and she was flicking her ears all the way," he said.
"The more racing, the better she will get, but she will likely have a freshen-up and get ready for the Evicus.
"But to win a good race like that for Trevor and Marjorie was a great thrill."
Despite switching off a bit late, Rattray believed there was more left in the filly if needed.
"I think she had a bit left, and I think if something came up to her, she would have kicked back."
The stable ended the night with a training quartet, including Magic Joe ($6), who gave Rattray his 800th driving win.
"He is the best horse I have ever driven at home, and I cannot get him to go at the races," he said about the Roll With Joe gelding.
Rattray's other two training wins came with Looby Lombo ($4), and another in-from pacer, Gordievsky Leis ($5 eq. fav), both were driven by Charlie Castles.
The Craig Hayes-trained and driven two-year-old Hazewillrev took his record to four wins from four starts when scoring in the Colts and Geldings Sweepstakes Final.
Sent out as the $1.20 favourite, Hayes worked forward to find the spot outside the leader after the first 300m of the race and proved too tough in the home straight for Didyalousaroosta ($6.50) and Custom Harley ($12) in 1:58.1.
"He has always been able to dictate the race on his terms, but he couldn't do that last night," Hayes said.
"I pulled the earplugs out, and he drifted up the track a bit (on the home turn), and Troy's horse (Didyalousaroster) was travelling good and got a metre away from me.
"I knew I was still going alright, but Troy's horse was too, but we were still able to pick him up in the straight."
The Stowport-based trainer has sent the horse for a spell.
"He is in the paddock this morning, there isn't much here for him, and I think the break will make him," Hayes said.
Hayes is keen to keep the pacer racing in his age group next season.
