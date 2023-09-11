The Hobart Hurricanes have finalised their international recruits for WBBL09 after re-signing Lizelle Lee for a second season.
A Tasmanian Tigers regular and now a Hobart resident, the ex-South African international joins compatriot Shabnim Ismail and English import Bryony Smith who were picked up by the Hurricanes with picks five and 13 in the inaugural WBBL overseas player draft last weekend.
Like several other players vying for a spot on the roster, Lee elected to directly nominate to take part in WBBL09 - as opposed to entering the draft - signing with the Hurricanes on an overseas player retainer to guarantee that she would suit up in purple.
The 31-year-old power-hitter will enter her second season with the Tasmanian side, having previously played for both Melbourne Stars and Renegades.
Lee opened the batting in all 14 of the side's matches last season, scoring 296 runs at an average strike-rate of 117.92 to finish the season as the Hurricanes' second-highest run-scorer.
The 'keeper-batter also added value behind the stumps as she tallied eight dismissals last campaign.
Also playing for New Town in the CTPL, Lee has played two Tests, 100 ODIs and 82 T20is but has since resigned from international cricket.
"It's been fantastic to see how Lizzie has been able to develop her game since joining us in a full-time, domestic program," Hurricanes and Tigers head coach Jude Coleman said.
"She obviously started in Tassie just before me and it would've been a huge adjustment in her life from so many perspectives, but she's just dug in and got on with it, which has been great to see."
Coleman added that Lee was the perfect fit to the team's strategy of keeping the squad similar to the Tigers'.
"We see the benefit of having a core of similar players across both our Hurricanes and Tigers programs in terms of the development and support this allows us to give our playing group," she said.
Lee reiterated Coleman's comments, saying she was looking forward to suiting up for the Hurricanes for the second-consecutive season.
"On the field, I probably would've liked to be a little more consistent across my performances last year, but it was fantastic to be part of a group that got the Hurricanes back into finals," she said.
Lee joins Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, and Elyse Villani as players currently announced as contracted to the Hurricanes for the upcoming season.
The Hurricanes will get their season under way on Friday, October 20th, when they take on the Perth Scorchers at Launceston's UTAS Stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.