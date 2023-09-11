Another 13 people are ready to join the workforce in the aged care sector after gaining skills from a program run by the Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania.
Khrihsan Thenboih, 18, was one of those who graduated from the Aged Care and Hospitality Program, which was also funded by the Tasmanian government.
"Initially, I wanted to try something new because I didn't have any job experience and I didn't know where to get job experience," Miss Thenboih said.
"By the end of it, I do feel really experienced with what I need to do in terms of applying for jobs, or what skills I need for resumes and simple things like that.
"Most people would know already, but for us it's a very important skill."
From initially having low expectations, she said the program built from team activities to practical experiences including customer service and hospitality practices.
Migrants from Nepal, Bhutan, Philippines, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Myanmar worked in catering, laundry and cleaning at Launceston aged care facilities for the training.
Miss Thenboih said she was now applying to aged care facilities to work in a hospitality role.
She praised the support of her trainers and the Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania (MRC).
MRC North chief executive Ella Dixon said the program's success was largely because it worked with a group of jobseekers who were "willing and motivated".
The program had a 90 per cent attendance rate, with 100 per cent completion.
She said it was expected participants would soon gain employment as a result of undertaking the program.
"We believe that the intensive nature of the tuition, language support, targeted work placements and post-employment support has consolidated the jobseekers' confidence and improved their chances of securing sustainable employment," Ms Dixon said.
The 26-week program included classroom-based accredited and non-accredited training, site tours and 40-hour work placements across Peace Haven, Fred French and Tyler Village facilities.
Ms Dixon said employment was a major driver to successful settlement.
"The aim of settlement services like MRC North is to provide intensive support and guidance to help chip away at the barriers, enabling people to take up opportunities when they present, press ahead and be in charge of their destiny," she said.
