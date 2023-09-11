Senator Richard Colbeck will once again have to fight an internal party push from conservative forces to avoid being relegated to the unwinnable third spot on the Liberal's senate ticket for the 2025 election.
It is understood that Clarence City Council mayor Brendan Blomeley and City of Hobart councillor and state government adviser Simon Behrakis, both in the party's conservative faction, will seek pre-selection for the senate this year, along with incumbents Claire Chandler, a conservative, and Senator Colbeck, a moderate.
Mr Blomeley is an ally of former senator Eric Abetz who himself was placed in the unwinnable third spot on the party's ticket in the 2022 election and ousted after 28 years in federal parliament.
Mr Blomeley recently put himself forward for the presidency of the Tasmanian Liberal party with a pitch to steer it back to core conservative values to appease the party's "disaffected membership".
Mr Behrakis once worked for Mr Abetz as a political adviser, as did party powerbroker Senator Jonathon Duniam who is believed to support Mr Behrakis' pre-selection and that of Ms Chandler.
A former government minister, Senator Colbeck was pushed into the fifth spot in the 2016 double-dissolution election and lost his seat after 14 years in the senate, despite a strong below-the-line personal vote.
He blamed his factional rival Mr Abetz for his poor placement on the ticket.
Remarkably, Senator Colbeck returned to parliament in 2018 after Tasmanian Liberal senator and senate president, Stephen Parry, was forced to resign during the dual citizenship debacle.
In 2019, he was pre-selected for first place on the Tasmanian Liberals senate ticket.
The ticket make-up for the next election will be decided by 67 members of the pary's pre-selection committee in late November.
The Liberals are likely to only retain two seats when the election is called in two years' time.
Labor is expected to retain two, the Greens one and Jacqui Lambie is almost certain to hold onto her seat.
A Liberal source said if party machinations put Senator Colbeck in an unwinnable spot, the North and North-West would be without strong party representation in the senate after the election.
They said the party needed to reflect the broader community and not one element of its membership.
"We need to be conscience of what the public wants," the source said.
"If we're going to win elections, that is what we need to reflect."
