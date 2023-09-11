The Examinersport
NTFA, TSL football finals times confirmed at UTAS Stadium

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
There will be five football finals across two days at UTAS Stadium this weekend as NTFA premier arrives for their grand final day before North Launceston host Clarence in the Tasmanian State League.

