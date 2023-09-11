There will be five football finals across two days at UTAS Stadium this weekend as NTFA premier arrives for their grand final day before North Launceston host Clarence in the Tasmanian State League.
Following on from NTFA division one's grand final day and Tasmania Devils girls' Coates Talent League final, the AFL venue will be in hot demand once again.
On Saturday, there will be four NTFA premier grand finals with under-18s, women and reserve and senior men all in action.
In a rare set of circumstances, all eight teams competing will be from different clubs, meaning the turnout on the day could be unprecedented.
First up is the under-18s with George Town and Old Scotch in action after the Thistles claimed a one-point win in the preliminary final thanks to a goal kicked with just nine seconds remaining.
Next up will be the women with Bridgenorth the hot favourites against Old Launcestonians.
The Parrots are unbeaten this season and have beaten the Blues in all four of their previous fixtures.
But with their last two contests being decided by a combined margin of 18 points, OLs can still go into the big dance knowing their best football is good enough.
In the men's reserves it will be a repeat of the qualifying final clash as South Launceston and Longford go head-to-head.
The Bulldogs have had the wood over their opponents having won all three matches this season, but with both teams in good form following wins against minor premiers Bridgenorth, a Tigers win is certainly not off the cards.
The final match of the day will be Hillwood and Rocherlea in the senior men.
The Sharks' massive rise picked up another gear when they came from behind in the second semi-final to beat the Bulldogs at Parrot Park, while the City Tigers are one match away from redemption following their grand final loss a year ago.
NTFA president Scott Rigby said he expected gate sales to go through the roof as he reflected on the finals series so far.
"Last year we estimated around 6000 attended the premier division grand finals. This year I would love to see just as many and more, to witness a great day of NTFA football being played on the best ground in the state - UTAS Stadium," he said.
"With eight clubs represented I see no reason why we can't better that.
"I think it speaks volumes, NTFA footy is alive and well, the positives of being involved within our association are endless, so it is a fantastic, positive reflection on how hard the clubs have worked to continually improve the standard and competitiveness of the competition, which has been a talking point all year.
"So it is significant that eight clubs are represented, and we all should be very proud of that achievement, as the four grand finals this week should be a fantastic showcase for the NTFA as a whole.
"[This year] has been a big year, with the finals series reflecting that in spades. The standard of the games across both divisions has been outstanding, along with the crowds which again have increased across all finals played.
"Taking the finals back to the clubs and their communities where we can, continues to be a positive, and we will continue to review and build on this.
"A lot goes into making games happen each week, season proper and finals, so I would like to thank all those that have been involved in making them happen."
Then on Sunday, UTAS Stadium will host the TSL preliminary final between North Launceston and Clarence with a spot in the grand final against Kingborough up for grabs.
The Northern Bombers were outclassed by the Tigers in the qualifying final and will have to rely on their home form against a Kangaroos outfit that dismantled reigning premiers Launceston by 62 points in the elimination final.
Their TSL development league teammates will begin proceedings with their clash against Lauderdale.
The first week of finals provided two upsets, with the Northern Bombers recording just their second loss after they fell two points short to North Hobart, while the Southern Bombers unexpectedly beat Clarence by six goals.
Full fixture list below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.