The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston retain Tasmanian Rugby Union premiership crown

By Lachlan Grey
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 10-try grand final masterclass saw Launceston retain their Tasmanian Rugby Union premiership crown and ice one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.