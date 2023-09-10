The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

VAD commissioner Elizabeth McDonald says law destigmatises death

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
September 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanians' ability to access voluntary assisted dying has brought great relief to the families of those who have made that choice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.