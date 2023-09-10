Sewing enthusiasts and lovers of fashion are being challenged to create a new piece of clothing from an existing garment.
Redressed is the ReDress Hub's first re-fashioning competition and is completely in line with the organisation's philosophy of sustainability and keeping clothes in use for longer.
ReDress Hub founder Kirsty Mate said the organisation wanted to challenge Tasmanians to come up with new ideas of how they could refashion a piece of clothing into something new.
The item could be something they already own or something they find at a charity shop.
The purpose of the competition was to highlight to the community that we can be quite creative in reusing our clothing, Ms Mate said.
"A lot of the time we don't see that potential that existing clothing already has, to be something quite innovative and creative and new," Ms Mate said.
The competition coincides with the ReDress Hub's one year anniversary.
In the time they've been operating, the Hub had seen a massive amount of creativity that people in Launceston have, Ms Mate said.
People are doing "amazingly wonderful" things but they remain hidden and the competition was a chance to showcase what they're doing, she said.
The ReDress Hub encourages people to keep their clothes for longer by learning basic sewing skills like sewing a button and doing basic repairs.
But a significant number of people also refashion their clothes and the Hub has brought them out into the open, Ms Mate said.
Some examples of refashioned clothing are using bed linens to fashion a dress or a man's business shirt to create a child's dress.
The contestants will be judged on how well they use their fabric and how little waste their project creates.
"What are they actually doing with the waste scraps? How are they actually using those so that they don't go to landfills?," Ms Mate said.
The judging criteria is sustainability, creativity and craftsmanship. Some competitors will be judged on whether the design can be replicated.
"Can that sort of design be replicated to other similar clothes or is it something that is just a one off?"
The piece also has to be "wearable" and can't be an "artwork" style of clothing that only gets worn once, Ms Mate said.
"Everyone has to think about how their piece relates to sustainability," Ms Mate said.
There are three competitor categories - 13-17 year olds, amateurs over 18 and professionals over 18.
Once you register, you can get a $10 voucher to City Mission to purchase a secondhand piece of clothing.
Ms Mate recommended people choose clothing that inspires them and which they can potential in and which is made of good quality fabric.
The competition will end with a fashion show at Du Cane Brewery on October 19.
Entries close October 6 at 5pm.
For more details and to register, visit Evenbrite.
