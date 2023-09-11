A group of young, would-be politicians got their first taste of local government through a mock council meeting that was held last week in the George Town Council Chambers.
The George Town Youth Impact Council is an initiative from George Town Council and the Future Impact Group (FIG).
The council is made up of seven individuals who live or attend school in the region and who are passionate about representing young people's issues and concerns at a local government level and keeping track of state and national developments.
During the mock Council meeting, the young people were given roles and scripts to better understand the rules and requirements of a council meeting.
The mock councillors put forward and moved seven motions and took questions from the public gallery during Public Question Time.
The experience was a chance to get hands-on experience with a council meeting and understand the roles and functions of local government.
READ MORE: Shares in hempcrete business up for grabs
George Town mayor Greg Kieser, who was in attendance, said the youth "displayed much enthusiasm and passion for their local Youth Council".
"Their demonstration of professionalism and ability to debate important topics on behalf of the George Town municipal youth was thought-provoking and inspiring," Cr Kieser said.
"I look forward to continuing to develop this strong partnership with the Youth Council and watch with enthusiasm as their ideas unfold."
Jo Hart from the Future Impact Group said that "Mayor Button" ran the meeting with "poise and dignity".
Both mayor and youth councillors "gave thoughtful responses to potential future projects that Mayor Keiser, Deputy Mayor Dawson along with other people in the public gallery raised during public question time," she said.
"Following the meeting, the youth were very excited with the experience and look forward to continuing to represent the George Town youth."
In attendance with George Town Council Mayor Cr Greg Kiser were Deputy Mayor Greg Dawson, Cr Winston Mason, Cr Tim Harris, Acting General Manager Cheryl Hyde, Andrew Taylor and Meagan Bennett from Liberty Bell Bay, Future Impact Group's Andrew Beeston, Jo Hart and Daron Gumley plus parents of the Youth Impact Council members.
The youth council members have had regular meetings with Cr Kieser and other George Town councillors and have met with politicians Janie Finlay and Bridget Archer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.