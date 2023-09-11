The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

George Town Youth Impact Council holds its first mock council meeting

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
September 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Button, Deputy Mayor Sky, Cr Lazdauskas, Cr Griffiths, Cr Monsma, Cr Lyons and Cr Griffiths. Picture by Future Impact Group
Mayor Button, Deputy Mayor Sky, Cr Lazdauskas, Cr Griffiths, Cr Monsma, Cr Lyons and Cr Griffiths. Picture by Future Impact Group

A group of young, would-be politicians got their first taste of local government through a mock council meeting that was held last week in the George Town Council Chambers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.