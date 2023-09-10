The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

How Encore's October staging of The Boy from Oz found its leading man

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated September 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Encore Theatre Group's "The Boy from Oz" leading man Will Hanley alongside other cast members. Picture supplied
Encore Theatre Group's "The Boy from Oz" leading man Will Hanley alongside other cast members. Picture supplied

In November of 2022, Belinda King was directing Encore Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys when, just ahead of opening night, her leading man fell ill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.