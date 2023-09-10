Tasmania Devils girls' coach Jodie Clifford struggled to describe how tough the week for the team had been following their 11.8 (74) to 7.5 (47) loss to Geelong Falcons in the Coates Talent League.
"You can't put it into words. The courage and the resilience to turn up for some of them is huge and it just goes to show the character of them and what they're about," she said.
Earlier in the week, the Tasmanian football community was rocked when former Wynyard and Tasmania Devil player Samara Whitney unexpectedly died, with the fixture moved to UTAS Stadium as a result.
"Our program is about people before it is about football and we knew that today was going to be tough," Clifford continued.
"There aren't any words to really describe how tough it was for the girls, so we're super proud of what they're able to show up and are able to do footy-wise and to look after each other.
"That's what being part of the footy team is about, isn't it?"
The team wore white and yellow ribbons in their hair to pay tribute to Whitney during the match, as she often played with one.
Geelong - who agreed at short notice to fly to Tasmania - showed their respect following the match, with the two teams coming together on the field to share some nice words.
With the quarter-final loss the Devils' season is over, but Clifford reflected proudly on what the squad had achieved.
"It's always good to be able to get the girls to play finals and we knew at the start of the season, the longer we played, the greater chance we gave our girls to showcase their talents and their strengths," she said.
"It would have been nice to win that, but I couldn't be any more proud of the girls and how they showed up not just today, but throughout the season.
While it ended on a flat note, Tasmania started the match with a bang as they piled on the first four goals of the contest, while keeping their opponents scoreless in the first quarter.
North-West talent Lucy Thompson's goal to open the scoring sparked an emotional scene as her teammates rushed over to hug the visibly emotional forward.
Also in the action was Ava Read who kicked two goals in the opening term with scores reading 25-0 at the first change.
"Obviously that first quarter, there was a lot of emotion in that and we played on that," Clifford said.
"I knew the second quarter would probably be our biggest challenge, if we could hold them out and maintain the pressure that we brought in the first quarter then the game would be on our terms."
It wasn't to be though as Geelong stormed back into the contest. Leila Owens, Chloe Adams and Chantal Mason all booted majors to bring the margin back to within a straight kick, before Meg Lappin put the visitors ahead on the stroke of the half-time siren.
It was also around this time that Courtney Hingston was ruled out of the contest after a big bump left her worse for wear.
Thompson began the second half much like the first as she kicked a near-identical goal to put the Devils back into the lead.
The Falcons responded quickly, as Chloe Bryant kicked truly from 15 metres.
The see-sawing contest continued through Read as she produced a goal seemingly out of nothing.
Collecting a ground ball deep in the left pocket, the small forward faked a handball and tight-roped the boundary line before steadying to split the sticks from 30m much to the delight of the crowd.
Ending the day with four majors, Read was one of a few bottom-age talents that impressed Clifford.
"She's a superstar and she gets to pull on the map again next year as a Devil. So is Sophie Strong, I thought she was huge. We threw her in the middle and gave her a bit of a role. Heidi Preshaw has great skills and Lucy Thompson in the first quarter brought that pressure," she said.
With the Devils looking weary in the final term, the Falcons kicked the last four goals of the contest on the way to grabbing the 27-point win, one which Clifford said they were deserving of.
"They're a good football team, they're a very talented group. I think they just won the footy through the middle and they were able to control it a little bit more," she said.
