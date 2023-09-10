The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania Devils suffer emotional loss in Coates Talent League

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania Devils girls' coach Jodie Clifford struggled to describe how tough the week for the team had been following their 11.8 (74) to 7.5 (47) loss to Geelong Falcons in the Coates Talent League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.