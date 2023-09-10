The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA men's and women's division one best and fairests awarded

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 10 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Old Scotch's Fletcher Seymour has added a third medal around his neck in 24 hours after he was named NTFA division one best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.