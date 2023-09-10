Old Scotch's Fletcher Seymour has added a third medal around his neck in 24 hours after he was named NTFA division one best and fairest.
The midfielder was best on ground in the Thistles' grand final win against St Pats on Saturday, before polling 25 times in the league vote count on Sunday.
Seymour takes home the title of league's best player despite missing four games in the regular season.
In fact, the midfielder credited his month-long European holiday for helping his football.
"I was with my girlfriend and we're not massive drinkers. We actually went on a bit of a, I guess a fitness trip, we did a lot of walking, a lot of running around the nice sights over there and actually came back probably fitter than what I left, so it was probably a blessing in disguise," he said.
The former Tasmanian State League player beat out stiff competition, including premiership teammate John McKenzie who finished with 20 votes and Perth's Will Haley with 19.
With just three votes separating the trio heading into the final round, Seymour's best-on-ground performance against Meander Valley sealed the deal with McKenzie and Haley both failing to poll.
Coming off an undefeated return season with the Thistles, Seymour outlined why he made the switch to call the NTCA Ground home again.
"I think in our team yesterday we had 18 schoolboys. We're obviously not all the same age, but these are guys that I have been to school with two or three years apart," he said.
"We've played a fair bit of footy together at school and obviously know each other quite well. We're a pretty tight knit group, so it was great to get back playing with those guys and we've had a fantastic year and we all enjoy each other's company."
The women's count was a far more clear-cut affair as Deloraine's Hannah Mitchell-Grima out-voted runner-ups Jodie Clifford, Charlotte How and Georgia Rowley by 10 votes.
Mitchell-Grima did most of her damage in the back half of the season, with 14 of her votes coming after halfway.
Picking up 22 for the season, the former South Launceston player switched to the Kangaroos this year with great effect, finishing with the award and a premiership medal.
"I think this year I've learned a lot about myself with my footy, I think I've grown a lot more," Mitchell-Grima said.
"[Roos coach Brad Powe has] been awesome and especially Paul, our assistant coach has definitely helped me a lot. I'm loving my football again and it's awesome, I can't wait for 2024."
Asked why she made the move out to Deloraine, the two-time premiership player said it had been a long time coming.
"I had Brad trying to pretty much get me there from the start and I've watched a little bit, went through pre-season for the last few years with the girls and I think the one thing that's changed is the same core group that they've had," she said.
"I think all the girls are putting a lot of dedication and commitment to the team and I think they've got a real strive for wanting to learn and we're also supportive and helping each other learn our skills in different areas."
Old Launcestonians' Scott Churchill took out the reserves best and fairest with 16, with teammate Aaron Hine runner-up on 13 and East Coast's Ben Arnold on 12.
