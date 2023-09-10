The streets were painted pink by runners in salmon-coloured activewear and tutus in this year's record-breaking Launceston Women's 5k walk/run.
Over 2000 participants set out from City Park on Sunday, September 10, for the annual event, with plenty taking on the challenge for loved ones touched by cancer.
Alecia Bowman was one such runner taking part in memory of "friends, colleagues and family", with each of their names printed on a butterfly-wing-styled cape she wore for the run.
"I'm doing this for those who have not survived and those that have," Ms Bowman said.
Dressed all in pink - tutu, leggings, hat and sequins, as well as colouring her own hair - the 2023 race was Ms Bowman's third Women's 5k and she said the growth in support each year was "incredible".
"I've already cried a couple of times because of how many people are here," she said.
"I know it's going to be an emotional race."
Ms Bowman is the event's leading fundraiser, having contributed close to $2000 to the Cancer Council's overall goal of $160,000 - all of which goes to the organisation's Tasmanian support services.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive officer Penny Egan said the event had already raised over $100,000.
"The city of Launceston is just amazing at embracing this event year on year," Ms Egan said.
"We have people who are going through cancer, have gone through cancer and who have been touched by cancer come along and feel safe.
"For them, it's a recognition that they're not on their own, that everyone here has been impacted by cancer in some way and is in their corner."
More information and final donations can be found and made at www.womens5k.org.au.
