Issue of St Marys Pass raised in August Break O'Day Council meeting

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:45am, first published 5:00am
The rockslide that closed the road. Picture supplied
White-knuckled drivers on St Marys Pass could have hope of a better road to the East Coast as calls increase for the Department of State Growth to consider if an alternative route would be viable.

