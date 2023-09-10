White-knuckled drivers on St Marys Pass could have hope of a better road to the East Coast as calls increase for the Department of State Growth to consider if an alternative route would be viable.
The issue of St Marys Pass was raised in Break O'Day Council's August meeting by Scamander resident Sandra French during public question time.
Mrs French asked if the council had received any outcomes from the state government regarding the St Marys Pass or a dedicated truck route.
The council's response in its August agenda report says the general manager has "been advised by the Department of State Growth that the Department has received funding in the current financial year to undertake a Feasibility Study into an alternative route and are currently preparing a project brief for a consultancy to perform the work".
Break O'Day council's general manager also recommended the issue of St Marys Pass be included in the council's submission to the 2024-2025 State Budget community consultation process.
The consultation process is a chance for the council to advocate for projects, services, activities or policy changes.
The manager recommended funding to investigate alternative routes that would bypass St Marys Pass and funding to develop the business case.
The St Marys Pass has been a continuous inconvenience and hazard for drivers in the region.
Last year, the pass was closed from October to December after heavy rain led to a rockslide in the area.
At the time, Break O'Day Mayor Mick Tucker said the closure of the pass highlighted the need for a new route to the east coast as the local population and tourist numbers increased.
"In Council's view, this closure only highlights how this road, the main access route to the East Coast, is not fit for purpose," Cr Tucker said last year.
The general manager also recommended three other projects to be included in the council's submission to the 2024-2025 State Budget.
These include potential works to St Helens District High School and St Helens Wharf and options for a new purpose built child centre to service St Marys and the surrounding areas.
