EDITORIAL: St Marys Pass needs a safer alternative for motorists

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
St Marys Pass needs a rethink to become safer for all motorists.
An investigation and funding into St Marys Pass and a potential new truck route is long overdue and ought to be a top priority.

