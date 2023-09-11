An investigation and funding into St Marys Pass and a potential new truck route is long overdue and ought to be a top priority.
The hazardous stretch of road is essential to connecting the East Coast, particularly St Helens, with both ends of the Apple Isle. The pass is one that unites the state is a way Tasmania's future AFL team could only hope for.
It serves both as a freight route and tourist passage, and its use is essential across a plethora of Tasmanian industries.
The key gateway to the East Coast has previously been described as "not fit for purpose" by Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker and it's hard to disagree.
The pass has frequently faced closure, including for two months late last year after heavy rain led to a rockslide.
Throw in white-knuckled visitors following Google maps with no idea of the narrow road and blind corners, locals wanting to get home and trucks trying to do their job - and St Marys Pass is asking for trouble.
As the length of time to find a solution suggests, there is no simple fix.
The Fingal Valley doesn't make for smooth planning or relatively flat, straight-lined highways like its neighbouring Midlands does.
Consultation and business plans can have a bad rap for a lack of action. In this instance, it will be crucial and just as important as following through with the project.
The Department of State Growth has reported it has the funding to undertake a feasibility study into an alternative route and plans to work with specialists to pull together a business case.
As suggested during Break O'Day's monthly question time, getting trucks off the road and finding a different, safer path for larger vehicles is at the top of the wish list for any business case.
If the alternative route turns into a bypass of St Marys - the town - lessons ought to be learnt from Tasmania's past.
One of the most recent ones is that of Brighton, where a community once crying out for highway traffic to be diverted now ask for visitors to return to its shops.
However, unlike Brighton, avoiding St Marys Pass is a safety issue, not just one to cut out mere minutes to a trip nor to get cars off flat, wide roads.
Making the trip to the East Coast shouldn't be fraught with anxiety over safety. Investigation and business case into making St Helens more accessible is a no-brainer, as is following through on whatever the recommendations may be.
